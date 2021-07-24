MovieBloc Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.75 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00840709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,356,081,261 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.