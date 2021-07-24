mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.89 million and $556.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,122.68 or 0.99932955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

