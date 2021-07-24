mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.82 million and $708.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,803.44 or 0.99981365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

