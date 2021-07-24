MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$68.12. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$67.92, with a volume of 44,392 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

