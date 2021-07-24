Multiplier Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00004098 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00124392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00142281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.35 or 0.99645851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.92 or 0.00877121 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

