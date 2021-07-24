MVL (MVL) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, MVL has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $145.49 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00838263 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,994,244,799 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

