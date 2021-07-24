My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00016941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $39.70 million and $10.00 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00130588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00144630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,932.91 or 0.99594288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00883663 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

