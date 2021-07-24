MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MYR Group worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

MYR Group stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.30.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

