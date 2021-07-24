MYR Group (MYRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $96.39 on Friday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

