Myriad (XMY) One Day Volume Hits $24,239.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Myriad has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $24,239.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,790,658,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.