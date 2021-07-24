N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.40 ($0.70). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 364,162 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £237.15 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30.

In related news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 7,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52). Also, insider Rachel Izzard bought 37,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

