Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 241.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Nabors Industries worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.50.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.86. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $800.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

