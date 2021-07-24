Naka Bodhi Token Hits Market Cap of $981,452.01 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $981,452.01 and approximately $23,037.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00132249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00144490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,010.34 or 0.99895542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00883419 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars.

