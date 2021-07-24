Nano (NANO) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $522.19 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00011390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,406.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.52 or 0.06372394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.27 or 0.01334832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00368887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00145461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00609593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.00374363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00294120 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

