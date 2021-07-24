NAOS Finance (NAOS) Tops One Day Volume of $216,287.00

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $216,287.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00115560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.95 or 0.99657956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00886056 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

