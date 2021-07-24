Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0079

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $200,127.94 and approximately $4,793.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,361,953 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.