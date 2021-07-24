Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $29.32 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and $2.17 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047249 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00027195 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,237,948 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.