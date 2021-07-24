Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Navient by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Navient by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

