Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 307,420 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

