NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 76,579 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £951.59 million and a P/E ratio of 68.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 297.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.