NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.11 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $878.18 million and approximately $52.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006153 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00252801 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004662 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,340,622 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

