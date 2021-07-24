Neo (NEO) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $266.24 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $30.35 or 0.00088768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

