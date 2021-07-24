NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.08. 146,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $466.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,365 shares of company stock worth $1,041,600. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

