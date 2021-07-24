NestEGG Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,183.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $240,878.78 and approximately $30,183.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023250 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003525 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

