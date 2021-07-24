Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0032

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Nestree has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $603,322.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,211.66 or 0.99860692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00032949 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000779 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009794 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

