NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NetApp stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in NetApp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

