Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Reaches $0.0344

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $162,655.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00295392 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,449,304 coins and its circulating supply is 77,849,229 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

