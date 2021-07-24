Neutrino Dollar Market Cap Reaches $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00294265 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

