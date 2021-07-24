Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.16 ($0.02). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.02), with a volume of 500,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.21.

Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

