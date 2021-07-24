News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,940 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of News worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $7,590,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $13,707,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in News by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NWSA stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.