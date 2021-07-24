Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $90.71 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $90.71 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00139104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,697.01 or 0.99761492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.62 or 0.00904799 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,903 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,255 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

