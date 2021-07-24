Newton Achieves Market Cap of $8.14 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $476,600.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

