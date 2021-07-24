Newton Trading Down 4% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Newton has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $1.12 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00109555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00139041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.15 or 1.00194089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.16 or 0.00894640 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.