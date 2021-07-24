NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXRT opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

