NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,406.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.27 or 0.01334832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.00374363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001488 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002383 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

