NEXT Price Tops $0.0906 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $564,490.90 and approximately $635.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00365966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

