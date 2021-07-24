NextDAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124,153.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $124,153.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,073,921,907 coins and its circulating supply is 2,033,689,798 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

