NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.72.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.