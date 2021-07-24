NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.96. 17,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

