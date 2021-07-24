NFTX Hashmasks Index 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,144.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $942.43 or 0.02786834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $379,799.98 and approximately $3,144.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00857311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00143149 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 403 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

