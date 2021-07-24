NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.83.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.27. 351,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,260. NICE has a 52-week low of $196.21 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after buying an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $119,884,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $88,664,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.