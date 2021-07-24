NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.27. 351,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,260. NICE has a 52-week low of $196.21 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.32.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after buying an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $119,884,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $88,664,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

