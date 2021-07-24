Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Up 96.4% Over Last Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 69.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $716,794.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 96.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.66 or 0.00839205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

