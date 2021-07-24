Nimiq Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $33.92 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,101.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,167.73 or 0.06356707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01338218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.99 or 0.00366535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.03 or 0.00601234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00372165 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00289758 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,723,483,197 coins and its circulating supply is 8,061,983,197 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

