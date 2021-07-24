NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $58,216.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,209.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,187.77 or 0.06395135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.01342872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00368322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00144524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.21 or 0.00608628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00372967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.00290128 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.