Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Position Decreased by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP lowered its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,301 shares during the period. Nkarta accounts for about 4.0% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 3.84% of Nkarta worth $41,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 137,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

