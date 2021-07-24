nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Position Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 294.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of nLIGHT worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 66,711 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 64.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of LASR opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.