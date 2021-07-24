NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of NN worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NN by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NN by 72.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NN by 27.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR opened at $6.67 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $287.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NNBR has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

