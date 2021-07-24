No Street GP LP Acquires New Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000. Fabrinet makes up 1.8% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. No Street GP LP owned 0.42% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $92.22. 81,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,208. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

