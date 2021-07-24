No Street GP LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,000. Silvergate Capital accounts for approximately 1.8% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. No Street GP LP owned about 0.43% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,480,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,026,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.04. 378,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.