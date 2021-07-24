No Street GP LP Buys New Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,000. Overstock.com accounts for 2.0% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.55% of Overstock.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Overstock.com stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 693,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

